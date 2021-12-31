Liverpool are expected to sign Jarrod Bowen and four more players in the January transfer window.

The January transfer window is only a few days away from beginning.

Jurgen Klopp sees this as an opportunity to bolster his squad, however whether he does so remains to be seen.

But how probable is it that Liverpool would sign some of the major names that have been mentioned in recent weeks in the gossip mill?

The most recent transfer odds are available at SkyBet, and they make for interesting reading.

However, the most of it should be taken with a grain of salt. The names below are the players the Reds are reportedly’most likely’ to sign during the winter transfer season… Since joining West Ham from Championship side Hull City in January 2020, the 25-year-old has proven to be a huge success.

With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah set to miss the Africa Cup of Nations, there has been suggestion that the Reds are looking to bolster their wide department.

Bowen is one of the forwards Liverpool has been watching as they look to bolster their offensive options next summer, according to The Washington Newsday.

Bowen has three league goals and eight assists in 19 games for David Moyes’ team this season, but the Reds are unlikely to make an official offer for him during the January transfer window, according to The Washington Newsday.

The Brazilian had an outstanding first season in the Premier League, scoring eight goals and assisting on eleven occasions.

With numbers like that, it’s no surprise that Liverpool has been linked with a move for the Leeds midfielder in recent months.

Raphinha has been one of Leeds’ few bright spots this season, scoring eight goals and adding one assist in 16 league appearances.

His agent, former Portugal international Deco, has confirmed that the Reds are interested in signing him.

“Raphinha has established himself as a key player in the Premier League; the club recognizes his development, and things will unfold gradually,” he told Globo Esporte.

“He is young, he faces many obstacles ahead of him; there are other clubs interested in him, including Liverpool; there have been approaches, but nothing official.” Leeds hoped to keep him for a while.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”