Liverpool are ‘considering’ a transfer for Adama Traore, according to Jurgen Klopp.

On the pitch, Liverpool are flying high after Divock Origi’s 94th-minute victory at Wolves on Saturday moved the Reds to within one point of the Premier League’s top spot.

Origi came off the bench to save the day for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who needed to take advantage of Chelsea’s defeat against West Ham earlier in the day.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to leave Liverpool for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Klopp may be seeking for forward reinforcements.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the most recent Liverpool transfer rumors.

Wolves winger Adama Traore

After playing against Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore on Saturday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised him on BBC Sport.

“They defended deep with a lot of players and went for counter-attacks, which is incredibly difficult because [Adama] Traore is so quick.”

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Spaniard, who has yet to sign a new contract at Molineux.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez

Noel Whelan, a former Leeds striker, believes Newcastle should seek Joe Gomez in the January transfer window, as the Liverpool centre back is struggling for playing time.

In order to avoid relegation, the ex-Leeds midfielder believes the Magpies should aim to bring Gomez in for the second half of the season.

Aston Villa have also been linked with a bid for the England defender, who would be in high demand if Liverpool were willing to consider offers.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos

According to the source, Liverpool is willing to pay roughly €50 million for the Real Madrid midfielder’s services.

After joining Real Madrid from Bayern Munich, the 31-year-old has 333 appearances for the club, and it seems doubtful that Liverpool would be willing to make a bid for a player approaching 30.