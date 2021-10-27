Liverpool are considering a free transfer for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The transfer window remains closed until January, but Jurgen Klopp already knows who he’ll be working with at Liverpool for the next few months.

The Reds only brought in one first-team player, Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent agreements.

Despite the fact that the transfer market has closed, Liverpool continues to be linked with potential new signings when the window reopens in the New Year.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Eurosport is a European sports channel.

Liverpool is keeping an eye on Rudiger’s contract issue at Chelsea, according to the report.

Rudiger’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season, prompting speculation that he could move on a free transfer.

Liverpool is being kept informed about Rudiger’s contract predicament, according to the source, and might make a move if the opportunity arises.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in signing Rudiger if he does not sign a new contract.

According to rumors, there is a growing anticipation that Rudiger will not sign a new contract, implying that he will leave at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman.

AS, a Spanish news organization.

Bayern Munich is considering letting Coman go next summer in order to prevent losing him on a free transfer a year later, according to the source.

In recent months, Liverpool have been linked with the Bayern Munich forward, whose contract expires in 2023.

According to the report, the Reds are still keen in signing the France international, with Manchester United also showing an interest.

Bayern would love Coman to sign a new contract, but his wage demands, estimated to be about £12.6-£13.4 million per year, are proving to be a huge stumbling block.

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.

a Spanish news organization Paisley Gates, via Mundo Deportivo.

Liverpool made a move to lure the outstanding youngster to Anfield, according to the report.

Fati has signed a new contract with Barcelona, according to rumors.