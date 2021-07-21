Liverpool are concerned about Jarrod Bowen’s move because of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s no surprise that Liverpool has been connected with a slew of prospective midfield replacements since Gini Wijnaldum’s departure this summer.

We haven’t seen much in the way of rumoured attacking player moves, but that process has begun with rumors that the Reds are interested in signing West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen.

While the number of such tales has been minimal recently, it’s understandable that Liverpool would be seeking for a new player in this area in the run-up to the 2022/23 season.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be unavailable for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, and Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi showed little last season to suggest they can provide appropriate long-term support for Jurgen Klopp.

With West Ham preparing for a Europa League campaign and Bowen’s contract expiring in four years, it’s evident that he wouldn’t be a cheap choice. But, more significantly, would he be a good fit for Klopp’s team?

It’s never easy to know for sure when it comes to Liverpool’s transfer activity. Bowen is a former Hull City player, and when Andy Robertson joined the club in 2017, few Kopites were overjoyed.

In such case, it’s reasonable to argue that the club knew far more than the supporters.

Nonetheless, there are some indicators in the data that he may not yet be up to Liverpool’s expectations.

A look at his Premier League shot map ( on Understat ) for example raises a few red flags. Whereas it comes to forwards, there are more blocked shots (34) than on-target attempts (23) on average, when it should be the other way around.

A player who has 23 shoots on target should have roughly 18 blocked attempts (or ideally fewer), not nearly twice as many.

Without seeing every possible tape, the figures do suggest some bad decision-making when it comes to whether or not to take a shot.

The map also raises questions about his capacity to finish. Bowen has eight shots in the six-yard box, two of which have hit the back of the net. “The summary has come to an end.”