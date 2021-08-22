Liverpool and Xherdan Shaqiri have agreed a £9.5 million transfer fee, as the Kaide Gordon plot emerges.

Liverpool have agreed a £9.5 million fee with Lyon for Xherdan Shaqiri, and are now ready to promote Kaide Gordon to the first team.

After rejecting the French club’s initial offer of about £4 million, the Reds have reached an agreement with the player, who has now been granted permission to undergo a physical after agreeing to personal conditions.

Liverpool had hoped to reclaim as much of the £13 million they paid to Stoke City for Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer of 2018.

They’ve finally achieved an agreement with Lyon after the midfielder expressed his wish to leave in search of regular first-team action to Jurgen Klopp.

In the past two seasons, Shaqiri has only started 10 games for the Reds, but he has made a total of 63 appearances, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists.

The Switzerland international, whose stock skyrocketed during Euro 2020, was on the verge of leaving last summer before deciding to battle for his place at Anfield.

However, it is understood that Liverpool has been preparing for Shaqiri’s exit by promoting Harvey Elliott to the first-team squad after he spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Kaide Gordon, a 16-year-old winger who pleased Klopp throughout pre-season, will now be considered for inclusion in the League Cup and FA Cup this season.

Gordon was signed from Derby County in February in a move worth up to £3 million.

He has already made his debut at the U18 and U23 levels, as well as for the first team during their pre-season friendly.