Liverpool and Norwich are predicted by Jurgen Klopp’s chaotic trend.

The season’s first game is the most eagerly awaited and, in many ways, the most crucial of the nine-month campaign.

With the blank canvas of any unfilled league table wide open for teams to attempt to attain whatever their ambitions happen to be, anything feels possible.

In reality, the opening weekend’s result shouldn’t matter all that much, but it feels like it could set the tone for the entire season.

The only openers that Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez failed to win with Liverpool came in their final seasons in command of the club.

On the other hand, 1-0 victory in 2008 and 2013 – the latter earned thanks to a last-minute penalty save – gave supporters hope that the Reds could fight for the league crown, which they eventually did.

Liverpool has issued a’streetwise’ caution as Jurgen Klopp’s squad prepares for a match against Norwich City.

However, they were not known for being very entertaining matches for Liverpool. Liverpool won 6-1 at Selhurst Park to start the 1994/95 season and drew 3-3 at Middlesbrough two years later when Fabrizio Ravanelli scored a hat-trick, but their first 24 Premier League games saw an average of just 2.3 goals.

Enter Jurgen Klopp and his brand of crazy football, which has remained consistent on the first weekend of each season despite his Liverpool team’s style evolving each time.

Prior to the appointment of the German, the Reds’ Premier League matches averaged 2.7 goals per match, but during his stay, the Reds have averaged 3.1 goals per match against their opponents.

Despite this, goals have exploded in the first game of the season. There has been an average of 5.8 goals per match, with no game having fewer than four. This is not just above average, but it is also the greatest total goal total seen by Klopp’s Liverpool in any of the 38 match weeks.

When the Reds kicked off the 2016/17 season with a stunning 4-3 triumph at Arsenal, the mayhem began. Sadio Mane put the visitors ahead with a brilliant debut goal. “The summary has come to an end.”