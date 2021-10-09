Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have been overlooked for the Ballon d’Or in 2021.

After last year’s award was canceled owing to the global epidemic, the 30-man shortlist for the renowned Ballon d’Or is anticipated to be announced today.

It was the first time since 1956 that football’s most prized individual award had not been presented.

Following Liverpool’s fantastic title-winning season in 2019/20, a lot of players were left out.

In 2019, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk finished second to winner Lionel Messi, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane rounding out the top five.

After a poor Champions League run and a third-place finish in the Premier League last season, no Liverpool player is a favorite to win the trophy this year.

Here are the favorites among the bookmakers (via SkyBet).

Lionel Messi is the favorite to win the trophy for the eighth time, despite not winning La Liga with Barcelona last season and only reaching the round of 16 in the Champions League.

He was, however, the top scorer in La Liga with 30 goals, keeping his team in contention for the title.

It’s no surprise that one of the favorites is Europe’s top goalscorer and Golden Shoe winner for 2020/21.

Bayern Munich reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League and won the Bundesliga last season thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s 40 goals in all competitions.

Given Chelsea’s Champions League victory this year, it’s no surprise that they’re among the favorites.

Jorginho was a notable performer in a great season that included a fourth-place finish in the league.

After losing to Liverpool the previous season, Manchester City strolled to the Premier League title. Kevin de Bruyne was crowned PFA Players’ Player of the Year after another outstanding performance.

N’Golo Kante, who was named man of the match in the Champions League final this year, would be a fitting winner.

One of Chelsea’s top players as the team won the European Cup for the second time.

Juventus had a poor season, but Cristiano Ronaldo was Serie A’s best striker last season, so it’s no wonder he’s back among the favorites.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is smashing records seemingly every week and remains one of the top players in the Premier League – but he is having a rough season. “The summary has come to an end.”