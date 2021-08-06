Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s reality is not hidden by Manchester United’s £117 million transfers.

The Premier League title race could be the most thrilling yet, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United all hoping to win England’s most prestigious trophy.

Winners City will be favourites, with Jurgen Klopp’s side hoping to rebound from an injury-plagued campaign last season, while European champions Chelsea will be full of confidence.

However, while United has done a good job of recruiting, they may lack the management experience to compete for the highest awards in the game.

On the newest episode of Analysing Anfield, Josh Williams remarked, “While I am a huge believer in ‘you’re only as good as your players,’ I do think it gets to a point where your head coach starts to impact things a little bit – the marginal changes.”

“Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, and Thomas Tuchel, in my opinion, are on a different level than Solskjaer.

“I don’t think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a poor coach, but I don’t think he’s up to the task of leading Manchester United.

“At Manchester United, they win every week and compete for the Champions League, and I’m not convinced he’s quite there yet.

“It’ll be fascinating to see how he performs this season now that he has Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho on board.

“Considering the business they’ve done for him, he’s got less excuses now.

“I think they’ll be comfortably in the top four, and a four-way race for the title isn’t out of the question.

“However, when it comes to Solskjaer, he is definitely a level below the three managers with whom he will be competing.”

Solskjaer has yet to win a trophy at United, despite coming close in last season’s Europa League final loss on penalties to Villareal.

With United having paid £72 million for Sancho and Real Madrid £45 million for Varane, the Norwegian will have few excuses if his side fails to mount a credible challenge.

"Sometimes the public image of a given deal is that it's a significant statement, but sometimes it's not and you," Williams says of Varane's arrival at United.

