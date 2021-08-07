Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have received a “tough” transfer message from Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has stated that his team requires new acquisitions such as Jack Grealish in order to advance to the next level as a club.

The Cityzens spent £100 million to sign the 25-year-old midfielder from Aston Villa, breaking the British transfer record.

This season, City will be chasing a fourth league title in five seasons, and will try to make the most of Grealish’s arrival as the club competes for silverware.

Liverpool has been chastised for failing to continue strengthening following recent success, but Guardiola has agreed that such a strategy would have made it ‘difficult’ for City to progress.

“We need fresh players when a team wins a lot in the last four or five years – and we can’t dispute that we won a lot and reached a new level in Europe,” Guardiola added.

“Not many, but players who can help the guys who have been here for a long time. Otherwise, it’ll be difficult to keep moving forward.

“Every player in this room has to be under duress… So, when these kind of guys arrive, and you see Jack’s mentality and talent, you know this is a man who can help us keep the level up and attempt to elevate it over the next few years.”

Grealish will be looking to make an immediate impact at the Etihad Stadium after completing his record-breaking transfer, and Guardiola is confident that the Birmingham-born midfielder will take his game to a new level with City.

“We have no doubts that he will contribute to the way we play,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “However, he wants to become a top, top international player, a better player than he is now.”

“He comes in with a lot of positive energy and is eager to get started with the team.

“He is 25 years old and is in the prime of his career. He made an outstanding impact at Aston Villa, where he excelled, and he can take his game to the next level with us.”