Liverpool and FSG must not miss out on the chance to sign Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool fans usually don’t need much of an excuse to get excited about the prospect of swooping for the next big thing.

Jude Bellingham, on the other hand, is making things a lot simpler for them.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder was at it again over the weekend, with his admiring response to a post by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson generating the typical barrage of messages pleading with him to join the club.

Henderson definitely took him under his wing during the European Championships this summer, and his happiness at the Liverpool midfielder scoring against Ukraine was an earlier indication of his admiration for his teammate.

In England’s World Cup qualifying triumph over Andorra on Sunday, the two worked well together.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is terrified of being exposed, as the club faces a potential selection dilemma.

Henderson isn’t the only one for whom he has a soft spot for Liverpool. He declared Reds icon Steven Gerrard as the one player past or present with whom he would like to swap shirts early in the Euros.

It’s possible that fans are seeing what they want to see. But there’s little doubt that Liverpool was one of many clubs interested in Bellingham as he prepared to leave Birmingham City at the age of 17 in June 2020, only for the youngster to choose Dortmund in a £22.75 million deal.

Given the effect of the teenager – five goals and seven assists in 51 Bundesliga appearances, including a goal against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final – it’s difficult to say it wasn’t the right decision.

This term, Bellingham has already made a strong start. However, the more he shines for club and country, the more in demand he will become, and Dortmund will struggle to retain their excellent young talent.

Is it feasible for Liverpool to consider a summer transfer for him?

There are hints that the stars may align in a way that hasn’t happened before.

For starters, Liverpool is set to reshape their midfield. Although Fabinho and Henderson have signed new long-term contracts, James Milner’s contract is nearing to an end, and both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have less than two years left on their contracts.

It’s possible that an obvious spot will suffice. “The summary has come to an end.”