Liverpool analysis: Jurgen Klopp’s choice is called into question as the club’s new midfield poses yet another issue.

It’s a new day, and it’s a new midfield.

After impressing at Norwich City in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Curtis Jones was given his first Premier League start of the season, joining Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott in the treatment room.

The 20-year-old established a midfield triangle with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson for the first time, starting a game.

Despite the effervescent Jones’ efforts, it showed during a challenging first half.

Brentford’s concentration on hitting long to Ivan Toney meant the engine room was frequently bypassed, Fabinho a peripheral figure even when the ball was on the ground, routinely outrun by the apparently endless home onslaught.

Liverpool haven’t lost so many second balls in midfield in a long time, which is normally one of Jurgen Klopp’s primary objectives.

However, all three starts can credit to making a creative difference, with Henderson whipping in a great cross for Diogo Jota’s equalize and Fabinho’s fine clipped pass finding Mohamed Salah for the second goal.

Jones, however, outshone them both with a spectacular 25-yard shot midway through the second half that could have been the game-winner.

What is the reward for the youngster? Roberto Firmino will take his position immediately.

Even if Jones hadn’t scored with his final touch, the substitution would have sparked heated criticism.

The midfielder had been one of Liverpool’s better players, particularly in the first half, when he appeared to be the only visitor prepared to face a ferocious Brentford side.

So, if replacing him seemed a little strange, the fact that it was a forward in Firmino who was inserted just added to the intrigue.

For the first time in the game, the Reds were exhibiting a sustained period of dominance – even allowing for Vitaly Janelt’s equaliser – with spaces in the Brentford defence beginning to show.

Maybe Klopp felt it was time to go for broke, and if Liverpool had converted one of their many subsequent chances, the personnel and formation change would have been the right call.

But there's no denying that there was a risk of losing their grip a little, allowing the home side to have enough dangerous possession.