Liverpool agent payments have been revealed, with FSG outspending Man City and Chelsea.

According to a new analysis, Liverpool’s payments to agents have been the second highest in Europe since 2017.

During that time, the Reds have signed a number of high-profile players, including Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Alisson Becker, and have also had a number of high-profile players sign new contracts.

Liverpool paid the second biggest sum to intermediaries during the three-year period, £118.7 million (€139 million), according to an analysis by Off The Pitch, which looked at agency payment data between 2017 and 2020.

Borussia Dortmund is at the top of the list in terms of payments to player agents, with the Bundeliga champions taking the top spot.