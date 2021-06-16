LIVE News Updates: Mithun Chakraborty questioned by Kolkata Police over controversial election speech

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty questioned by Kolkata Police over controversial election speech

(Source: NDTV)

Twitter has lost its status as intermediary platform in India due to non-compliance with new IT rules. This means instead of being considered just a platform hosting content from various users, Twitter will be directly editorially responsible for posts published on its platform.

The implication of this development is that if there is any charge against Twitter for alleged unlawful content it would be treated as a publisher – not an intermediary – and be liable for punishment under any law, including IT Act, as also the penal laws of the country.

(Source: ANI)

India reports 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, 1,07,628 discharges & 2542 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry

(Source: ANI)

FIR registered against 9, including Twitter and some journalists, in connection with the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed & his beard was chopped off. ‘No communal angle to incident. Twitter has done nothing to stop video from going viral’, said Ghaziabad Police in FIR.

(Source: ANI)

Twitter to lose its status as intermediary platform in India as it does not comply with new guidelines, it is the only social media platform among mainstream that has not adhered to new laws: Government sources

(Source: ANI)

Gujarat: Ten people dead in car-truck collision in Anand district, say police

(Source: PTI)

News Story