Liv from Emmerdale makes a mysterious phone conversation, and viewers try to figure out who she’s talking to.

Liv Flaherty made a mysterious call in tonight’s Emmerdale episode, which finished on a dramatic cliffhanger.

After Mandy Dingle cautioned her to keep away from her son, Isobel Steele had a difficult episode on the long-running soap.

On the ITV drama, Liv Flaherty has been attempting to conquer her alcoholism while hoping to rekindle her romance with Vinny.

The Lisa Riley character, on the other hand, grabbed her son’s phone, blocked her number, and said Vinny was taking Belle out on a date.

Fans of the show on Twitter were concerned that Liv’s recuperation might be jeopardized if she saw Vinny and Belle together.

Mandy will end up pressuring Liv to drink again when all she wanted to do was apologize and make amends with Vinny, according to one user.

“Liv suffers yet another setback,” said another.

Viewers’ fears appeared to be realized towards the end of the episode, when Liv was left alone with a bottle of vodka before making a mysterious phone call.

“Would you like to come over to my house?” she inquired. Aaron has left so we can talk or do anything we want.

“But make sure it’s just you and me.” It’s crucial.”

And viewers tried to figure out who was on the other end of the line.

“Who is she talking to, Jacob?” one viewer wondered. #Emmerdale”

“God, I despise this so much, there is nothing wrong with being asexual,” said another. I despise this, and it’s probably why liv tries to force things with Jacob :(”