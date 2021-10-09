Little known cosy winter snug returning to Liverpool this winter.

The chilly weather is well and truly on its way and with winter just around the corner, it means just one thing – it’s time to look for somewhere cosy to enjoy a drink.

Liverpool has no shortage of wonderful places to visit for a winter retreat, but they typically fill up quickly due to cold weather and reduced capacity due to social distancing.

So, if you’re looking for somewhere a little lesser known, there’s a secret winter snug tucked away in Liverpool city centre you need to know about.

Merseyside’s oldest pub with ‘secret underground tunnel’ that’s survived fire, burglary and a pandemic

Free State Kitchen on Maryland Street launches its The Winter Snug, a cosy indoor winter wonderland based inside a traditional Mongolian yurt, each year – and its returning for 2021.

Transforming the restaurant’s beer garden , the Snug offers a unique – and fully insulated – experience, where guests can gaze up at the stars through the skylight.

The Winter Snug usually fits around 30 people for a party, or 24 if you’re planning a sit-down meal.

The cosy yurt will be decked out with long tables with fur covered benches, cosy blankets to wrap up in, and stunning fairy lights. There’s even a wood burner to keep you warm and toasty.

Confirming the return of the popular Snug, Free State Kitchen wrote on Facebook: “Wondering where to host your Staff Christmas party or family get together this winter?

“Well, our Winter Snug is probably the most original, festive venue available in the city!

“Our traditional Mongolian Yurt, built by us, is fully insulated and comes complete with twinkly lights and a wood burner to keep you warm and toasty.

“You can choose a sit down meal for up to 24 or drinks party with platters for around 30 people. Food is simply selected from our standard and Christmas specials menu and served how you like, rather than being stuck with a set menu.

“The Snug features its own bar and we can tailor drinks packages to your needs, including craft beers, cocktails, wines, mulled wine or boozy hot chocolate!

“Key dates in December are already booked up ( we are closed 24/25/26/27/31st Dec) but. “Summary ends.”