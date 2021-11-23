Lionel Messi’s opinion on Liverpool and the Champions League has shifted.

Lionel Messi believes Liverpool will be a strong contender for the Champions League now that they have “returned” to form.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have already qualified for the knockout stages after gaining maximum points in their first four group games, ahead of their match against Porto on Wednesday.

Liverpool scored 13 goals to overcome a difficult group that included AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Porto.

Their clinical nature in front of goal, paired with Liverpool’s outstanding league success, has piqued Lionel Messi’s interest, who believes the Reds are back to their best.

“Today, Liverpool is in excellent shape; it has reverted to the Liverpool that won the Champions League,” the PSG player told Marca.

“Then there’s Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid…

“There are a lot of clubs that can compete for this Champions League, which is one of the most even and competitive in recent years because so many teams can win it.”

“It is true that the focus of attention is on PSG, but there are other very strong clubs, such as Chelsea, the Manchester teams (United and City), Real Madrid, who always reacts, Inter, Bayern,” the former Barcelona player told L’Equipe in October.

Messi was part of the Barcelona team that lost 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield en route to the Reds winning their sixth European Cup in 2019.

The team went on to win the Premier League for the first time in 2020, but its title hopes were dashed last season due to an injury issue.

Messi, who now plays for PSG alongside former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, has dismissed suggestions that the French club is one of the favorites to win the Champions League.

PSG is still “consolidating as a team,” according to Messi, who was one of several prominent names who joined up alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

“Everyone says we’re the big favourites, and I won’t deny that we’re one of the candidates by name,” says one player. “However, we still need a lot of things to be a truly powerful team.” “The summary has come to an end.”