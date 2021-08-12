Lionel Messi has sent a message to Liverpool fans. Luis Suarez has been compared to Kylian Mbappe.

The arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain has created a debate among football fans all over the world, with Luis Suarez at the center of it.

Despite having yet to play a game together, despite arriving in Paris to play alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the French side’s front three has already been dubbed the finest in the world.

With Messi joining PSG, the Argentine will be reunited with Neymar, with whom he won the Champions League in 2015 with Barcelona.

Luis Suarez completed the then-famous ‘MSN’ three for the Spanish team, and comparisons between the former Liverpool striker and Mbappe are already being drawn as to which strikeforce is better.

Reds fans rushed to defend the Uruguayan on social media after he lit up Anfield with his performances during his three-and-a-half years at the club.

Suarez is one of the finest attackers of his time, scoring 31 goals in 33 Premier League games in his final season with Liverpool.

Despite failing to lead Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2014, he assisted Luis Enrique’s Barcelona to a treble in his first season at the Nou Camp.

The 34-year-old is the third-highest goal scorer in Catalan club history, with 198 goals in a six-year stint.

Suarez left Barcelona last summer and joined Atletico Madrid, where he led the club to an improbable La Liga triumph.

Comparing yourself to other players is always going to be subjective. Mbappe, who won the World Cup at the age of 22, has already had a stellar career.

There’s also a case to be made that the Frenchman has a higher ceiling than Suarez, given that he’s unlikely to be in his prime at such a young age.

To say that a frontline that hasn’t played a single game together is better than the ‘MSN’ that made Barcelona the envy of the world is to ignore the magic that Liverpool’s old number 7 possessed.

While football watchers obsess over the make-up of PSG’s galacticos-style team, Reds fans know that Luis Suarez’s ability was exceptional.