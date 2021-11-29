Lineup, tickets, and more for the 2022 Cheshire Deva Fest.

Deva Fest, a music, comedy, and gin and prosecco event, will return to Chester Lakes near Dodleston next summer.

The festival will be “bigger and better than ever” when it returns in August 2022, after being postponed due to the epidemic last year.

The three-day family-friendly festival, which debuted in 2019, will take place from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14, 2022.

There will be singers and bands performing, as well as comedians and a 300-seat gin and prosecco festival. A fairground, food and drink vendors, and a procession will also be present.

Within the Chester Lakes property, Deva Fest provides a wide range of camping alternatives, including some new ones for next year. Tents, camper vans, caravans, and RVs will be able to set up camp.

“Although it was definitely a disappointment to have to postpone this year’s Deva Fest, we certainly haven’t rested on our laurels and have been adding to the event, even in its absence,” Deva Fest managing partner Phil Marston said.

“We’re really proud of the extensive lineup of events scheduled for Deva Fest 2022. The music lineup is great, and the inclusion of a comedy tent will broaden the festival’s appeal significantly.

“And we already know the Gin and Prosecco event will be a tremendous hit with our fans based on the response we’ve had.” We’re thrilled to be working with Liquor & Co and Craft & Company to accomplish this.

“We’re convinced that festivalgoers will have a terrific weekend in August 2022, with a wide selection of new camping alternatives and additions like free fairground rides and a bespoke shuttle bus from neighboring communities.”

Hundreds of tickets for next year’s Deva Fest were given out in a special vote open only to NHS employees and important personnel.

As a means of expressing thank you for the hard work and devotion of key personnel over the previous 20 months, the organizers have pledged tickets worth more than £20,000.

So far, the lineup is as follows:

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Heather Small, Scouting for Girls, Dodgy, Symphonic Ibiza, Sonique, Dram Frequency, Bingo Bango, Dave Graham, and Chester DJs are among the artists who have performed at the festival.