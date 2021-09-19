Line-up, tickets, and all you need to know about Cream Classical Ibiza Liverpool.

Today, Cream Classical Ibiza will perform at Liverpool’s Pier Head.

The festival’s On The Waterfront, which began on Thursday, comes to a close with this event.

Nile Rodgers + CHIC and Liverpool DJs Camelphat have headlined the festival thus far, with additional bands including The Zutons, Rebecca Ferguson, and Pete Tong also performing.

On The Waterfront: Cream Classical 2021: Complete list of prohibited materials

Cream Classical made a comeback at the event on Saturday, and the new iteration, Cream Classical Ibiza, will be featured today.

Armand van Helden, Groove Armada, and Roger Sanchez are among the artists performing today at Liverpool’s Pier Head.

As people begin to plan for the festival’s final day, we’ve put up a comprehensive itinerary to the day’s events, along with stage times, below.

Tickets, parking, and the closest train station

Cream Classical Ibiza tickets, priced at £45, are still available online in a limited amount. You can purchase tickets here.

Cream Classical Ibiza will perform at Liverpool Pier Head, Liverpool, L3 1HT. James Street is the closest station.

Because there is no parking available near Liverpool Pier Head, the organizers have recommended parking in the city center.

Stage times and entry criteria

The gates will open at 12 p.m. today, and the last chance to enter the event will be at 5 p.m. At 11 p.m., Cream Classical Ibiza will end their performance. You cannot leave and then return to the festival after you have arrived.

All ticket holders must bring a valid form of identification to the event, which is strictly 18+.

You must demonstrate your COVID-19 status in order to watch today’s show. You must supply one of the following:

Prior to traveling to the event, proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test.

Vaccination certificate (second dose must have been received 14 days prior to the event). The NHS app allows you to access your NHS COVID pass.

A positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival is proof of natural immunity.

Items that are prohibited

The following items are prohibited from being brought into the festival:

Food and beverage Umbrellas and camping chairs Substances that are illegal

You may bring the following items:

A bag that is no larger than A4 in size (one per person) a sealed 500ml bottle of