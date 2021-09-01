‘Like for like,’ says Paul Merson of Everton manager Rafa Benitez following the summer transfer window.

Everton’s summer recruiting has been hailed by Paul Merson, but he has doubts about how far Rafa Benitez can lead his current collection of players.

Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Asmir Begovic joined the Blues before the season began, while Salomon Rondon signed on deadline day.

Rondon has agreed to a two-year deal with the option of a third year, and will likely cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

On loan from West Bromwich Albion, the 31-year-old played under Benitez at Newcastle United, where he scored 11 goals in 32 Premier League outings.

While Merson has been impressed by Everton’s summer business, he does not believe it will be enough to get them over eighth place in the table.

“He’s brought in a group of hardworking lads who will play the way they want to play. Gray, who will work up and down the wing, has been brought in,” he told Sky Sports News.

“Townsend, who is a trustworthy player, will put in the hours and put crosses in for Calvert-Lewin.

“I just think with Rondon, he’s worked with Rondon, and if Calvert-Lewin isn’t the right fit, it’s a match made in heaven.

“They’ll get the ball, sprint down the wing, and get it into the box for the players, and that’s exactly what he’ll want to do.

“They’re hard-working players he’s brought in where you pick the team, tell them what to do, and they [Benitez and his staff] sit on the bench so you don’t have to get up every two minutes and tell them to get back.

“They’re competent experts who are well-versed in their field. I believe they are good signings, but how far can they go?

“I don’t know, top eight and hopefully a successful cup run, that’s what Everton want,” he says. Players who are honest, who make smart signings, and who do not spend a lot of money.”