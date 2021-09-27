Lewis Dobbin’s contract decision is approaching, as the forward leads the way for Everton’s young stars.

Rafa Benitez has already noticed Everton’s latest debutant, and he might set an example for others to follow in the future.

Lewis Dobbin may not have been a household name before this summer, but his run of goals for the under-23s in pre-season drew a lot of attention.

By the time the Blues played their final warm-up match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, the 18-year-old had been pushed into the spotlight, having come off the bench for his maiden senior appearance.

Even at that time, you might not have anticipated him to make his Premier League debut so soon – he came on as a late substitute in Saturday’s win over Norwich.

After all, this is a guy who has piqued the interest of many at the club throughout his progression through the levels, not least when he was about to sign his first professional deal.

Before committing his future to Everton in January 2020, clubs from France and Germany were also interested in a possible move for the teenage striker.

Marcel Brands and other experienced individuals within youth football at the time thought highly of him, with his “instinctive” finishing skill at the heart of it.

David Unsworth has already commented about the youngster’s quality, and was anxious to have him included in the under-23s setup following his remarkable scoring ability for the under-18s.

Throughout last season, Dobbin began to play a little more consistently for the side at that level, but his growth was slowed in some ways by a long-term injury.

The kid was sidelined for the bulk of the 2020/21 season due to a knee injury, but he returned to play properly in pre-season, with the U23s group undergoing a transformation.

With Ellis Simms vying for first-team minutes and Nathan Broadhead on loan, Dobbin and fellow striker Tom Cannon were forced to compete for a spot up front.

While the latter has impressed as well, it is his teammate who has been promoted to the first team.

His U23s had a great summer. “The summary has come to an end.”