‘Let’s be honest,’ Mohamed Salah said after being nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

According to Cameroon icon Joseph-Antoine Bell, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will not win the Ballon d’Or due to a lack of trophies previous season.

Last month, the Egyptian was chosen to the award’s 30-man shortlist, which included Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Mason Mount, and Kevin De Bruyne, among others.

After last year’s Ballon d’Or was canceled, the individual award is back, but Salah has been advised that his form alone will not be enough to win this year’s honor.

Bell, a former Cameroonian goalkeeper who also played for Salah’s childhood club Al Mokawloon in Egypt, believes it’s ‘impossible to say’ whether the 29-year-old merits the trophy.

He told ESPN, “Salah has had a terrific season, but he did that last year as well.”

“Salah is without a doubt one of the top players in the world, but we must be honest about it.

“People often question, “What did he win?” while discussing who should win the Ballon d’Or. This must be applied to everyone.

“Salah wasn’t champion of England, he wasn’t champion of Africa, whereas others did, therefore it’s difficult to claim Salah deserves the Ballon d’Or more than others.”

Salah has 15 goals and six assists in 13 matches this season, making him the most in-form player on the planet.

Despite being in the thick of a title chase, Liverpool finished third in the league last season and were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Real Madrid.

The winner of the Ballon d’Or will be unveiled in Paris on Monday, November 29th, and Salah might place in the top ten.

However, with no trophy to back up his incredible form this season, some believe he’ll have to wait until 2022 to win the award if Liverpool are to have a good season.