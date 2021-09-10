Leeds could be in line for a ‘easy trade’ in order to damage Liverpool.

This weekend sees the Premier League return, with Liverpool hosting Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team will be looking for their first win of the season, while the Reds will be hoping to maintain their good start to the season.

Liverpool’s Brazilian trio Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, and Raphinha are all unavailable due to FIFA sanctions, while Leeds’ Brazilian trio Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, and Raphinha are all unavailable due to FIFA sanctions.

At the request of the Brazilian FA, the governing body has sanctioned the clubs for failing to release the players for international duty.

According to analyst Danny Mills, Raphinha’s absence could give new signing Dan James a chance to make his debut for Liverpool’s opponents.

He remarked, “These clubs must have known this was going to be the situation.”

“It’s just one player for one game; you can handle it.” You’ve got Dan James coming in, so that should be a simple switch.

“Anyway, Liverpool is going to be a tough game. It’s not going to be simple even at home.”

James signed a five-year contract with Leeds on deadline day, but has yet to make his debut for the club.

During his two years at Manchester United, he made over 70 appearances and scored nine goals.

Both teams are confident that their Brazilian players will be available for Sunday’s match, but Mills feels James is ready to face Liverpool.

He continued, “We’re not sure when he returned from Wales duty and how much Bielsa has seen of him.”

“What we do know is that Dan James is extremely fit and athletic. Because of the Raphinha scenario, he might be forced to throw him in this time.

“It would be unusual for Bielsa, but that might be a blessing in disguise.”

In the 2019/20 season, James started both Manchester United games against Liverpool and assisted Marcus Rashford’s opening in a 1-1 draw in October 2019.