Lazar Markovic issues a transfer alert for a potential future issue with Liverpool.

It’s easy to see world-class quality in almost every position in the Liverpool starting XI these days, but it doesn’t take a long memory to recall times when this wasn’t the case.

For years, certain members of the squad had been problematic. Andy Robertson is without a doubt the Reds’ greatest Premier League left-back, despite the club’s history of fielding less-than-stellar options there.

It’s the same pattern with wingers, which is especially relevant this week as two of FSG’s less successful signings, Stewart Downing and Lazar Markovic, celebrate their birthdays on Thursday.

Both were signed for around £19 million and arrived with enormous expectations, but neither actually produced in the red of Liverpool on a continuous basis.

In the summer of 2011, Downing arrived from Aston Villa. He was brought in as part of Damien Comolli’s data-driven plan to rebuild the team ahead of Kenny Dalglish’s first full season back in command.

However, Downing had failed to score or assist a goal in the Premier League after a year, and both Comolli and Dalglish had left the club.

While no one would argue that the winger had a particularly good first season on Merseyside, he was a victim of the Reds’ chronic failure to finish chances in front of goal.

Downing generated 11 clear-cut opportunities in the league in 2011/12, which was the most by any Liverpool player and the joint-tenth most in England’s premier division that season.

However, while the four other players who created 11 high-quality chances each received at least eight assists in the Premier League, Luis Suarez and Andy Caroll’s bad finishing left Downing blank.

Markovic’s narrative was a little different. Downing was 27 years old and well-versed in the rigors of English football; Markovic, on the other hand, was 20 years old and had only played football in his native Serbia and Portugal.

He was, however, highly regarded, and In Bed With Maradona labeled him one of the game’s finest young talents. Markovic also had something in common with Downing in that he joined at Liverpool during a busy transfer window. The summary comes to a close.