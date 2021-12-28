Laughing Voi motorcyclists collide after weaving erratically in front of oncoming traffic.

The moment two women veered into traffic on an electric scooter before crashing in Liverpool city centre is captured in this footage.

A video taken by a cab driver and shared with The Washington Newsday shows two ladies on the same Voi scooter on Hanover Street, one driving and the other riding on the back.

As they take a quick right at the bottom of Bold Street, the women can be seen swerving in front of the cab in the road before disappearing from view.

The scooter is spotted laying in the road as the taxi approaches Bold Street, and one of the women trips over it.

Electric scooters are classified as motor vehicles, hence riders must be at least 18 years old and have a provisional driver’s license.

Riders must adhere to the same traffic laws as if they were driving a car or riding a motorcycle.

Riding on the sidewalk is against the law, and violators may face fines and points on their driver’s license.

It is illegal to ride an e-scooter with more than one person. Users risk harming themselves if they do so, as it impacts their balance and the brakes’ effectiveness.

Voi currently has a three-strike system in place in Liverpool for individuals who break the regulations.

After one strike, users will face a seven-day ban and will be required to attend RideLikeVoila, an online riding school.

Users will be banned for 30 days after two strikes.

Users will be permanently banned after three strikes.

The safety of its riders, pedestrians, and other road users is always “number one priority,” according to Voi. Voi teaches its users in-person and online about their responsibilities, and safety information is posted on the scooter and delivered via in-app notifications on a regular basis.

Voi invites everyone to utilize the page to report any incidents of abuse or anti-social behavior.