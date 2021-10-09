Lark Lane will host a vegan cuisine festival with 30 booths next month.

A cuisine festival dedicated to all things vegan will take over Lark Lane next month.

The Old Police Station on the famed south Liverpool street, which has been a gourmet centre in recent years, will host the Live A Better Life Mini Vegan Fair.

Around 30 stalls selling anything from vegan food to cruelty-free health and beauty items will be set up at the mini festival, which will also feature live entertainment throughout the day.

Liverpool has been ranked one of the best cities in the United Kingdom.

Since 2013, the inaugural Live A Better Life vegan fairs have been held in Liverpool, with over 30,000 people attending. For the past few years, Lark Lane has hosted mini vegan fairs.

“Interest in veganism is higher than ever in 2021,” said Emma Cox, the event’s manager.

“There are already an increasing number of vegans, vegetarians, and people transitioning to a plant-based diet in Liverpool.” People can come to our Lark Lane event to get more excellent food and inspiration.

“This is a great event that will entertain and inspire the growing number of individuals who want to learn more about improving their health, helping animals, and protecting the environment.”

“The Live A Better Life event will be a terrific day out, showcasing the best vegan food and natural products in Liverpool.”

The Old Police Station on Lark Lane will host the Live A Better Life festival on Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost of admission is £1 per person, with children under the age of ten admitted free of charge.

Visit www.kabl.org.uk for further information.