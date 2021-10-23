Large bungalow for sale on 2.9 acres with an outdoor cinema and a lake.

A home in Merseyside has recently come on the market that could be ideal for dog lovers.

On Hall Lane, Bold, in St Helens, the bungalow is situated on 2.9 acres of ground.

The residence not only includes four bedrooms, but it also has an attached commercial area that is currently being utilized for dog boarding.

£500k for a ‘historic’ terraced property with a ‘wonderful’ interior.

The property will be sold for ‘offers over’ £900,000 and can be purchased with or without the business.

The business has a standalone outbuilding with 17 dog boarding spaces.

Inside, there’s a grooming/shower room, a kitchen, and a meal prep space.

There’s also an area of the garden dedicated to the animals’ exercise while they’re here.

In addition, there is a greeting area as well as a storage garage.

The mansion is priced far higher than the normal house price in the neighborhood due to its amazing features and business prospects.

According to Rightmove, the average price of a home in St. Helens over the last year was £144,967.

Over the last 12 months, semi-detached residences have sold the most, with an average price of £148,843.

Terraced houses sold for an average of £99,001, while detached houses sold for £254,613.

In keeping with the stamp duty freeze, sales prices in the region have increased during the last year.

Overall, sold prices in St. Helens increased by 6% over the previous year and increased by 17% over the 2018 peak of £124,062.

Various family areas can be seen on the property’s images to the left.

A spacious porch leads to an entry hall, which leads to the kitchen and dining room.

There’s also a sitting room with access to a sunroom addition, as well as an office that may be turned into a third living room.

Four double bedrooms are located to the right of the property, one of which has a dressing room/walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite bathroom.

The remaining three bedrooms share a huge four-piece family bathroom with a separate section for a freestanding bath separated by steps.

Two of the bedrooms have patio doors that open directly into the property’s private gardens.

The bungalow on the other hand. “The summary has come to an end.”