Kylian Mbappe’s ‘enquiry,’ Ryan Gravenberch’s interest, and Sander Berge’s fee are all on the table for Liverpool.

With the £36 million signing of Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool have already completed their first piece of summer business.

The defender addresses the club’s most pressing issue in current transfer window.

What is Jurgen Klopp’s next move now that his centre-back options have been bolstered?

Following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum to PSG, there has been speculation about a number of midfield targets.

Rumours of a probable forward signing are still circulating.

Here’s a rundown of the most recent rumors, along with an assessment of how likely the connections are…

“Liverpool have questioned about the availability of the French forward this summer,” according to Marca.

“[Kylian] Mbappe’s contractual position is one that practically everyone is aware of by now, with the exceptional talent having only one solitary year left at the Parc des Princes,” the article continues.

“Liverpool’s enquiry appears to be more out of hope than expectation, particularly with regards to this summer, with the Merseyside club unable to acquire until they move players out of the club,” the story adds.

Mbappe, 22, is the hottest property in the world of football, and he’d cost a fortune – not just in terms of a potential fee this summer, but also in terms of his long-term pay.

Real Madrid has been heavily connected with a deal for the player, with Liverpool brought into the mix much more tentatively.

While the possibility of a free transfer next summer could shift the picture significantly if Mbappe refuses to sign a new contract, it appears exceedingly improbable that the Reds will be able to compete.

His salary would surely be prohibitive and would threaten wage structures currently in place at the club.

However, there is no doubt that he has supporters among the Anfield hierarchy.

As the ECHO has previously reported, Liverpool privately made it known back in the summer of 2017 that they were keeping an eye on developments over Mbappe’s future prior to his move from Monaco to Paris.

However, Klopp stated in November 2019 that a Liverpool deal for Mbappe would be impossible if a.