Kylian Mbappe has been urged to join Liverpool, claiming that the £80 million acquisition will usher in the next phase of Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

Emmanuel Petit, a World Cup champion for France, believes Kylian Mbappe would be a better match for Liverpool.

Mbappe remains one of the most sought-after young players in the world, with the Reds routinely mentioned as potential suitors.

The 22-year-old rose to prominence with Monaco in 2016, then went on to help France win the World Cup two years later.

Mbappe, on the other hand, was a disappointment at Euro 2020 this summer, as his penalty miss led to France’s elimination at the hands of Switzerland.

Mbappe and PSG are at odds over whether to extend his contract at the Parc des Princes or risk him departing on a free transfer with a year left on his contract.

“There are so few clubs in the world that can afford to pay his salaries,” former Arsenal midfielder Petit told Goal. “It’s probable that if he did leave, he would come to the Premier League.”

“Liverpool might be the best match for him.”

In 2021/22, Jurgen Klopp has a lot of alternatives for his midfield, but there aren’t many players who are both of peak age and available for selection on a regular basis.

Apart from Fabinho, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a trio of veterans, a relative rookie in Curtis Jones, and two midfielders in their mid-twenties who are struggling with fitness.

It would therefore make sense for the Reds to consider signing a midfielder who is in the right age group and is available for matches, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic may be that guy.

The 26-year-old has spent the last six seasons at Lazio, averaging 32 league starts per season. Liverpool are interested in bringing the Serbian international to Anfield, according to Calciomercato.

The data in the report instantly show that this is only a rumor with no foundation. Lazio are reportedly demanding for a fee of 100 million euros, while the Reds are only willing to pay between 70 and 80 million euros.

That’s a colossal transfer fee even under the best of circumstances, let alone when you include in the cost of playing mostly behind closed doors. The summary comes to a close.