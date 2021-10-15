Kylian Mbappe, a Ligue 1 star, might be Liverpool’s replacement for Roberto Firmino.

During Jurgen Klopp’s reign, Roberto Firmino was instrumental in Liverpool’s Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

Firmino’s contribution to Liverpool is exceptional, and few strikers in the world have the profile to match his accomplishments.

However, with fewer than two years left on his contract and having recently turned 30, finding long-term successors for the Brazilian must be a top priority at Anfield.

Michael Edwards and his team are already doing this, as evidenced by the signing of Diogo Jota in the summer of 2020.

However, replacing Firmino, who has only made one start this season, will be more difficult than it appears.

While there are some intriguing alternatives out there, including one in particular, the Reds may go with something different when it comes time to replace their No 9, with Lille’s Jonathan David having previously been connected.

Josh Williams discusses what Liverpool might do when the time comes on the newest edition of Analysing Anfield.

“I’m not convinced Liverpool will pursue a like-for-like replacement for Firmino because of his rarity,” says the source “Williams, a football scouting writer, agreed.

“He’s one-of-a-kind, and he doesn’t score very frequently.

“Liverpool may be on the lookout for a player who can provide a bit more (in terms of goals). We all know that isn’t Firmino’s responsibility, and Klopp has previously stated that teams are like orchestras, with different players playing different instruments.

“I don’t think Liverpool will look for a replacement for Firmino.” According to statistics from the previous year, Antoine Griezmann is the most statistically comparable player to Firmino in Europe’s top five divisions. But I don’t think that will happen.

"The second is Gabriel Jesus, who, ironically, will not be appearing. There's another a player named Amine Gouiri, who plays in Ligue 1 for Nice. He's a young player who came through at Lyon." Gouiri made a £7 million move after Lyon.