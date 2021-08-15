Kostas Tsimikas passes two tests for Liverpool, while Virgil van Dijk makes a smart switch.

On Friday, Jurgen Klopp raised eyebrows when he described Billy Gilmour, a Chelsea midfielder on loan at Norwich City this season, as the best Scottish talent in 50 years.

Andy Robertson, who is recovering from an ankle injury, could be forgiven if he sputters a little at that notion.

While Gilmour has the potential to develop into the great player many believe he will be, the Liverpool left-back is unquestionably his country’s biggest star right now.

It’s never simple to replace someone as talented as this.

When it was revealed that Robertson’s injury would keep him out for the first few months of the season, Kostas Tsimikas would have been yearning for the season to begin.

The Greece international has waited a long time for his first Premier League start, with injuries and his team-durability mate’s limiting him to less than 10 minutes of top-flight action since arriving at Anfield more than a year ago.

So far, first impressions have been positive.

Tsimikas had shown in pre-season that he could raid forward and produce a cross, and he was soon tearing towards the Norwich City defense, almost scoring in the second half when Tim Krul rejected an angled effort.

A trio of good covering clearances were more encouraging as the home side, backed up by a raucous crowd, put the untested Liverpool defense to the test.

Sure, it was a relief not to be penalized by Todd Cantwell after being dispossessed in crucial places in both halves, but Tsimikas’ performance deserved an exception. A well-done task.

Virgil van Dijk is well aware of how long it has been since he last played in a competitive match for Liverpool.

Van Dijk said that it had been 285 days since he suffered the cruciate ligament damage that ended not only his Reds season, but also his ambitions of playing in Euro 2020, when he made his recovery in a friendly against Hertha Berlin last month.

Van Dijk’s return was put to the test with an unexpected start against Norwich, partnering Joel Matip at centre-back after playing just 11 minutes with the Cameroonian last season.

In the away end, Liverpool fans unfurled a banner saluting the talismanic defender, whose smile was as bright as the sun. “The summary has come to an end.”