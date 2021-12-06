Kostas Tsimikas explains Wolves’ celebrations and discusses Mohamed Salah’s connection with Liverpool.

Kostas Tsimikas has admitted that he has no recollection of what happened during Liverpool’s victory over Wolves.

In the 94th minute, Divock Origi came off the bench to score the game-winning goal at Molineux, ensuring the Reds took a crucial step forward in the Premier League title chase.

Jurgen Klopp’s side moved over Chelsea in the table as a result of the win, and Liverpool are now only a point behind league leaders Manchester City.

Origi’s goal spurred wild celebrations on the sidelines, and Tsimikas was caught on camera in a headlock by Jurgen Klopp – which the full-back described after the goal.

“You can’t control your emotions at these moments,” Tsimikas remarked.

“I honestly don’t recall when he grabbed my neck. Now that I’m feeling better, I think I’ll be able to play tomorrow!” It was a fantastic goal by Divock, and he provided us with the joy we craved throughout the game.” Tsimikas’ role within the group has steadily grown during the season, according to a pre-match news conference before of Liverpool’s encounter with AC Milan at the San Siro.

So far this season, the Greek defender has made ten appearances, eight of which have been starts, giving Andy Robertson significant competition for the left-back position.

Tsimikas’ debut season with Olympiacos was cut short due to injuries and a bout with covid-19, which limited him to just seven appearances.

The ‘Greek Scouser,’ on the other hand, has credited Mohamed Salah, whom he has regarded as the “greatest player in the world,” as one of the guys who has most assisted him in settling into the club.

“I believe Mo is one of my closest friends here. “Whenever I needed something, he was there to assist me,” he stated.

“He’s a huge man – I don’t want to talk about the player – but as a person, he’s one of the best I’ve ever encountered.”

“When I needed him to tell me what the management wanted, he was there.” He was always willing to assist me.”