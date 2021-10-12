Kirkby’s kitchen has been converted into a £200k drug den.

Cannabis worth almost £200,000 was discovered in the kitchen of a Kirkby home.

Merseyside Police raided a residence on Washington Drive in Kirkby’s Towerhill neighborhood, discovering 130 cannabis plants growing in the kitchen.

Almost 2kg of cannabis with a street worth of around £200k, as well as a number of offensive weapons, were also discovered and seized.

Under the proceeds of crime act, officers seized a haul of things worth over £100,000, including nine motorcycles, multiple pairs of designer shoes, and an 80″ television.

Two guys, aged 57 and 19, are still being investigated, according to a police spokesperson.

“Thanks to our officers, a massive cannabis farm is no longer putting the community at risk of fire and flood, as well as violence and criminal exploitation,” Community Policing Sergeant Sarah Hughes said.

“No law-abiding citizen wants to live close to such death traps, and we are doing everything we can to make the streets safer.”

“Our message to drug dealers on Merseyside is simple: no matter how hard you try, you will not be able to avoid justice.” We will continue to do everything we can to disrupt organized crime groups and bring criminals to justice.

“Information from the community is a huge help in those efforts – no one should have to put up with drug dealing and the violence and gun crime that comes with it, and if it’s happening where you live, we want you to tell us so we can take action.”

“A video explaining how to recognize symptoms of cannabis being produced near where you live can be found here – https://crowd.in/WIijhX,” says Matt Brown, head of our Cannabis Dismantling Team. ” Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information about drug traffickers in your area.