Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt of Dancing On Ice have announced their pregnancy.

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane of Dancing On Ice are expecting their second child just nine months after welcoming their first.

After being partnered up on the 2019 series, the couple had a whirlwind romance and married a year later.

Olivia Mai, the couple’s first child, was born on February 3 of this year, and baby number two is on the way.

Brianne told OK! about the good news, saying: “We’re very excited, but we’re also aware that it’ll be a zoo! We’ll just have to make it up as we go along. Olivia and the new baby will be separated by only 15 months.” Kevin said, ” “We already have a crazy house, so why not add to the chaos? It’s a thrilling prospect.” Since they met, the pair says they’ve been “fortunate” with how things have fallen into place for them.

Kevin, a former Everton footballer, is also the father of Elsie, 16, and Isla, 14, while skating pro Brianne, 40, is the mother of Gracie, three.

“We love you so much, and Gracie has never been more delighted to acquire a baby sister and bestie for life,” Brianne stated after they had their first child together.

The couple was taken aback by their first pregnancy.

“Everything may appear fast in other people’s eyes, and we can’t believe it ourselves,” Kevin told OK! at the time. “But we do everything together, so this was naturally the next step.”

Kevin and Brianne married in secret in September 2020, after rescheduling their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They had planned to marry in Ireland, but due to unforeseen circumstances, they decided to marry at the Bonnie View Inn in Haliburton, Ontario.

The pair also has a puppy named Cash, after Johnny Cash, whom they both adore.