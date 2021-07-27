Kevin Campbell believes Everton’s youth should move on to a loan deal.

Kevin Campbell, a former Everton player, has predicted that Anthony Gordon will leave the club on loan in order to play regular first-team games.

Following the additions of attacking duo Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, Campbell believes Gordon requires a loan move to further his development.

Gray joined the Blues after a six-month loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and Townsend joined after his contract with Crystal Palace expired.

Gordon is up against not only new recruits, but also Richarlison, Alex Iwobi, and James Rodriguez, who are all expected to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Campbell told the Goodison News, “I think loan, I think he has to play.”

“Again, these young players are so young, it may be putting too much pressure on them. Carry on thinking you’re going to be a star for Everton. I believe it is too much to last.

“I think what he needs to do is go on loan and play games; he needs to get started, get playing; that’s the key, because what are you doing if you’re not playing football? You’re not making any progress. He has to make strides.”

Last season, the Everton youth graduate made five appearances for the Toffees before joining Preston North End on loan for the remainder of the season.

Gordon was able to get crucial first-team experience while playing for Preston in the Championship, where he appeared 11 times.

The 20-year-old made 15 appearances for the Blues in the 2019/20 season, contributing an assist.

While it is unclear what Rafa Benitez intends to do with Gordon, a loan move would surely aid the precocious youngster’s development.