Kerry Katona dresses up for Halloween and teases a new program.

Kerry Katona and her family have astonished fans by dressing up for the second time this weekend for Halloween.

To commemorate her favorite time of year, the Atomic Kitten actress has decorated her Cheshire estate with cobwebs, pumpkins, and other eerie decorations.

The MEN revealed yesterday on how the TV star took on the role of ringmaster as her family hosted a spectacular children’s Halloween party at their Alderley Edge home.

Fiance Ryan Mahoney, 33, and her daughters Lilly, 18, Heidi, 14, Max, 13, and seven-year-old Dylan-Jorge were all dressed up in circus-inspired costumes for Halloween.

Tonight, the family morphed into a vampire family.

Kerry, 41, posted a photo of the murderous gang to her 779,000 Instagram followers earlier tonight.

The post received roughly 6,354 likes and hundreds of comments within two hours of being published.

Kerry mentioned the possibility of a new reality show in the caption, which fans are overjoyed about.

“Happy Halloween from ‘The Krazy Katona’ oooo I can picture a TV program with that name,” the caption read.

“I’d want to see another show,” one woman said.

“Brilliant all of you!!! ” said a second. Please, let there be a reality show! So many people, including myself, would be captivated to it.”

“Looks like Adam’s family does!!” joked a third.

“Wow, you all looked wonderful,” said another.