Kenya’s Illegal ‘Circumcision Season’ Has Begun, and Girls Are Fleeing Their Homes Out of Fear

The cultural discussion over female circumcision among Kenyan tribes has gained momentum in recent weeks following the release of a horrific video depicting thousands of girls being ceremoniously paraded following their genital mutilation ceremony.

Thousands of teenage girls are seen parading around the streets of Kenya’s Migori County, some with blankets and others with balloons attached, all guarded by men brandishing machetes.

Although Kenya legalized forced genital mutilation (FGM) in 2011, it is still openly practiced and celebrated as a rite of passage in many communities. Despite the efforts of anti-FGM non-governmental organizations, police, and international communities, flagrant violations of the law occur in a number of locations.

Female genital mutilation, alternatively referred to as female genital cutting or female circumcision, is the ritualistic cutting or removal of all or part of the external female genitalia.

“The slashing began in the final week of September. We expected it to be completed by Saturday; but, that has not been the case. Things have been extremely difficult, and we hope that this week will be the final week,” Natalie Robi Tingo, founder of the non-governmental organization Msichana Empowerment Kuria, told Daily Mail.

The non-governmental organization is scheduled to meet with the Kenyan Ministry of Gender to discuss their concerns.

Around 80 schoolgirls were reluctant to return to school and deserted their houses a week ago when the circumcision season began in Migori, Kuria West sub-county. The girls sought refuge at Taranganya Girls’ Secondary School, disrupting its operations. They were eventually transported to rescue camps once the schools reopened partially. Among the rescued youngsters were 20 girls in Standard Eight and six girls in Grade Four, according to a Daily Nation article.

“I am concerned that if I refuse to take the cut, my parents will lose interest in me. I am studying for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam, but if I return home, I will be circumcised,” one of the girls told the source.

Mr John Omondi, Kuria West Children’s officer, expressed concern about the rescued kids, saying, “The girls will risk missing school out of fear of “cutting,” and they will be disowned by their parents if they do not undergo the traditional ritual.”

“The primary difficulty now is reintegrating children into society, particularly during this FGM. Brief News from Washington Newsday.