Karim Adeyemi £34 million transfer, Franck Kessie competition

For another summer, the transfer market has closed, and Jurgen Klopp now knows what Liverpool squad he will have to work with until at least January.

The Reds only brought in one first-team player, Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent agreements.

Despite the fact that the transfer market has closed, Liverpool continues to be linked with potential new signings for when the window reopens in the New Year.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Red Bull Salzburg attacker Karim Adeyemi.

Sky Germany is a German television channel.

According to the report, the 18-year-old forward has been assigned a price tag.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been connected with the Red Bull Salzburg attacker, who has impressed for the Austrian club.

Bayern Munich is also said to be interested in Adeyemi, who has been tasked with leading the line at Salzburg after Erling Haaland and Patson Daka.

Salzburg is demanding between €30 million (£25 million) and €40 million (£34 million) for Adeyemi, according to Sky Germany writer Marc Behrenbeck.

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Calciomercato is an Italian news organization.

According to the article, the Reds will have to compete with two other clubs for Tchouameni’s signature.

According to reports, Juventus and Chelsea have entered the competition to recruit the Monaco sensation.

According to the article, Juventus expects competition from the two English teams to capture the 21-year-old midfielder, who is supposedly their main target next summer.

Monaco has ‘set their price’ for Tchouameni at €40 million (£34 million), according to the article.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Fichajes, via Calciomercato

According to the report, Liverpool has been joined in their pursuit of Kessie by one of their Premier League opponents.

Everton have reportedly entered the hunt to recruit the Milan midfielder, and will face competition from Liverpool, PSG, and Manchester United.

According to the article, Kessie, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has “significant admirers” in Liverpool and the other teams.

Milan is rumored to be interested in tying up. “The summary has come to an end.”