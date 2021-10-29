Kalvin Phillips, a midfielder for Leeds United, has been advised to ignore Manchester United and join Liverpool to replace Jordan Henderson.

Kalvin Phillips is a ‘perfect substitute’ for Jordan Henderson, according to pundit Paul Merson, who feels he should join Liverpool over Manchester United.

Phillips, a Leeds academy product, has risen through the ranks in recent seasons and is now a regular starter for both club and country.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, but Merson believes that if he leaves his boyhood club, Anfield would be the best option.

In his Daily Star piece, he said, “Kalvin Phillips should join Liverpool, not Manchester United.”

“I believe he would be a better fit for Liverpool than United. I don’t see Jordan Henderson playing every week if they are paying him a lot of money.

“That isn’t to argue that Henderson is doomed. He’s a capable professional. Never fails to deliver. However, he isn’t growing any younger.

“I believe Phillips would benefit from his presence. Phillips would be a much better player at Liverpool, in my opinion.

“Even if he joins Liverpool, he will be regarded as a Leeds United hero. If he goes to Old Trafford, however, everything changes.

“And there’ll be a Leeds United player at Manchester United? Wow. You’d better get off to a good start! That is a lot of pressure.” Phillips’ current contract with Leeds expires in 2024, however he has a long-term commitment with the club.

In the summer, Henderson signed a new contract with Liverpool that would keep him at the club until 2025.

The Reds skipper, who is 32 years old, is still an important player for manager Jurgen Klopp and shows no signs of slowing down.

He’s only missed one Premier League match this season, as he was unavailable for the encounter against Norwich on Matchday 1 owing to his participation in Euro 2020.