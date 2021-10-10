Just hours after Anthony Fowler’s triumph, Liam Smith scores for a Sunday League squad.

After knocking out Anthony Fowler to win the WBA International Super-Welterweight championship on Saturday night, Liam Smith could have been forgiven for taking a day off.

The 33-year-old, on the other hand, chose to play Sunday league football instead.

When Custy’s FC faced Allerton, the huge Liverpool supporter wore the number 9 and even scored a goal.

Smith had faced Fowler the night before at the M&S Arena in a Liverpool derby, and had to overcome early difficulties before winning in round eight.

His opponent put him to the test immediately away, slashing the seasoned Smith’s right eye in the first round.

However, “Beefy” knocked Fowler out in the fifth round before referee Howard Foster and Fowler’s corner team both stopped the fight in the eighth round with a thunderous left hook.

Despite having one of the most memorable evenings of his boxing career, Smith was up early the next day to play for Custy’s FC at Berry Street Garage Stadium in Bootle.

“It was incredible in here tonight,” the new WBA International Super-Welterweight champion said after the fight about his outstanding performance. “I’ll never forget that night,” he remarked.

“It was a fantastic battle.” I knew it was going to be a tough race, particularly for the first six.

“I had to make it personal because if I didn’t win today, I was done, and I want to fight for a world title again,” Smith stated.

“I had no chance of doing that if I lost against Anthony Fowler, so I had to do something to turn me on.”