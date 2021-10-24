Just before the final whistle, Jamie Carragher gives a fantastic summation of Liverpool’s victory over Manchester United.

While commentating on Sky Sports this afternoon, Jamie Carragher gave the ideal description of Liverpool’s stunning victory.

The Reds humiliated Manchester United with a 5-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Martin Tyler requested co-commentators Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville to provide their quick observations on the game just before the final whistle.

“This Liverpool team is truly a wonderful team,” Carragher stated as Kopites in the away end sung You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“Right now, the fans in that stadium – and at home – are witnessing the finest of times.

“You’re looking at world-class athletes. Stars. A truly exceptional management.

“However, Manchester United is a complete disaster.”

Moments before, Neville had lavished praise on the visitors while slamming his previous club.

“Liverpool have done all you could ask of them today,” he remarked.

“They picked apart and peeled apart a Manchester United team that was all over the place with precision.”

“[Jurgen Klopp] is an utterly excellent manager.” He’s grown into a fantastic person with a great spirit.

“For Liverpool Football Club, today is a historic day.

“There was speculation before the game that if they lose here today, it will put a lot of pressure on them to win the title this season – with Chelsea and City.”

He then predicted that United’s players and manager will have a “difficult” next 24 hours as they are scrutinized.

Liverpool now sits in second place in the Premier League rankings, one point behind champions Chelsea.