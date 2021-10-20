Just before Mohamed Salah’s score against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool fans see Virgil van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk’s actions during Liverpool’s recent victory over Atletico Madrid were noticed by Liverpool fans.

On Tuesday night, the Reds won a dramatic 3-2 Champions League match against the La Liga side.

In the first half, Jurgen Klopp’s team took the lead when a deflected Mohamed Salah drive reached the back of the net.

At the Wanda Metropolitano, Naby Keita doubled the visitors’ lead, but Antoine Griezmann’s brace wiped out Liverpool’s lead.

Salah scored again in the second half, this time with a penalty that proved to be the game-winner in Madrid.

With three games remaining, Liverpool leads Group B with nine points, five ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool’s first goal was eventually attributed to Salah after much consultation with the right experts at UEFA.

Many eagle-eyed Liverpool supporters have noticed Van Dijk’s reaction minutes before the ball enters the back of the net thanks to multiple replays and angles of the goal.

While Salah runs by a few Atletico players, Van Dijk can be seen in the background lifting his arms in anticipation of Salah’s shot.

This is identical to James Milner’s response before Salah’s spectacular solo goal against Watford in the Premier League last weekend.

Van Dijk has frequently lifted his arms in joy before Salah takes a shot, and given the forward’s 12 goals in 11 appearances this season, it’s becoming a habit.