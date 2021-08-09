Jurgen Klopp’s’secret weapon’ is gone after Roberto Firmino sent a message.

It doesn’t appear to be the most effusive when it comes to compliments.

However, evidence that Harvey Elliott has a rare talent can be observed in the way his Liverpool teammates treat him, at least on the field.

Forget about the fact that he’s only 18 years old and has yet to make his entire Premier League debut.

Elliott plays for Liverpool’s first team. And he doesn’t look out of place in a room full of title winners and European champions, even when he’s playing in a previously unfamiliar central midfield role, as he has in pre-season.

By the time he curled an audacious effort against the woodwork in front of the Kop, the teenager had reverted to his more customary right flank berth, having gone just off target with a similar strike in the first half.

But it was his attention to detail, willingness to always look forward, exuberant work-rate, and positional dedication that drew the most attention.

Initiating one second-half counter-attack, there was also a nice change of pace. The standing ovation he received when he came on late in the game was well-deserved.

Elliott can hardly be described as a secret weapon after a good loan spell with Championship side Blackburn Rovers last season.

Few expected him to be a true challenger in Klopp’s engine room to start the Premier League season.

The Kop sang in praise of Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane after the Reds took the lead against Athletic Bilbao.

Except it wasn’t for goalscorer Diogo Jota who was being lauded.

Instead, a 40,000-plus Anfield audience was enthralled by Roberto Firmino, who was determined to enjoy the day after their 17-month wait for a proper matchday experience was stretched by a half-hour due to turnstile troubles.

It was a reminder that, while out of sight, the Brazilian is not out of mind, whether purposefully, deliberately, or by chance.

The forward’s main concern, however, will be whether he is left out of the starting lineup against Norwich next weekend.

Firmino is likely to lead the line against Osasuna tonight as he works his way back into shape after his late comeback. “The summary has come to an end.”