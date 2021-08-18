Jurgen Klopp’s transfer plans could be influenced by 90 minutes.

During the lengthy summer months, Liverpool fans have long been entertained by speculation about who will start the opening game of the new season.

This year was no different, with speculation rife about whether Virgil van Dijk would start against Norwich City and who would partner Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in attack.

All of these concerns were handled once the teamsheet arrived at Carrow Road an hour before kick-off.

But, if the name of individuals involved last weekend piqued interest, the attention on Saturday moves to another discussion that could ultimately determine the Liverpool squad’s shape for the rest of the season and beyond.

Which Liverpool players will Jurgen Klopp bench against Burnley?

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara reveals his goal.

The Reds manager has made no secret of the fact that his squad is bursting at the seams, if not top heavy.

That was demonstrated during the pre-season friendly doubleheader against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna, when Klopp was able to select two completely different starting lineups while still having several senior players on the bench.

Due to the circumstances, the subject was not discussed at Norwich.

Curtis Jones was ineligible due to concussion procedures, while neither Jordan Henderson nor Thiago Alcantara were considered suitable for selection following their late return for pre-season training, with the latter also carrying a small injury niggle.

However, only Robertson is expected to be unavailable against Burnley. Even with nine substitutes allowed on the bench in the Premier League this season, Klopp has a difficult time making decisions.

It may also send a message to a lot of players that they would be better off working somewhere else, freeing up space for a late newcomer or two.

Having a nearly full-strength squad is, of course, a rare luxury. Last season’s injury woes served as a stark reminder of that.

At some time during the campaign, each player will undoubtedly be required. However, they have every right to desire as many minutes as possible, and if an early pecking order emerges, it may sway minds.

