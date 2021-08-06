Jurgen Klopp’s stance on Lionel Messi’s Premier League transfer

If Lionel Messi makes his next move to England, it is unlikely to be to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, made that abundantly clear when asked about speculation surrounding the Barcelona star in 2020.

However, the Liverpool manager stated that he would like to see Messi, 34, play in the Premier League.

And, given recent developments regarding the Barcelona talisman, Klopp may get his wish.

Barcelona issued a stunning statement last night confirming Messi’s impending departure due to “financial and structural impediments.”

PSG are the frontrunners to sign him, but some sources suggest a deal to keep him in Spain may still be reached.

However, Manchester City’s odds of signing Messi have shrunk to as low as 5/1 in some places.

When asked whether Liverpool would be interested in recruiting the Argentina international last summer, Klopp responded: “Are you interested? Who doesn’t want Messi to be a part of their team?

“However, there is no chance. The numbers are completely irrelevant to us. To be honest, he’s a good player!”

The German continued: “It will undoubtedly benefit Manchester City and make it more difficult to beat them [if he signs for them].

“For the Premier League, having the best player in the world would be ideal; it would certainly help, but I’m not sure the Premier League requires that boost.

“However, it would undoubtedly be a boost. It would also be interesting to see. He has never competed in a league outside of Spain. Football is different in this country.

“I’d like to see it, but I’m not certain.”

Klopp also explained last year why he believes Messi just edges Cristiano Ronaldo in the ‘greatest player’ debate.

“For me, Messi is the man, but I couldn’t admire Ronaldo more than I already do,” Klopp told YouTube channel Freekickerz, as reported by MARCA.

“This is my justification. We’ve faced both and they’re both impossible to defend, but Messi was born into much poorer physical conditions.

“If you could create the ideal player, he would have Ronaldo’s height and the ability to jump and run like Ronaldo. Additionally, you have his attitude and professionalism, and he is flawless.” The summary concludes.”