Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Andy Robertson’s injury during a Liverpool friendly, as Mike Dean receives unexpected assistance.

On Sunday, Liverpool hosted the first of two La Liga doubleheaders ahead of the start of the new Premier League season next weekend.

The Reds began their final preparations at home against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, as they were finally able to welcome fans back to a practically full Anfield after an 18-month absence.

40,000 spectators watched Jurgen Klopp’s side draw 1-1 in their penultimate pre-season friendly, as Diogo Jota’s well-taken goal was cancelled out by Alex Berenguer. However, the fans’ return was not without its teething troubles, as kick-off was delayed until 4.30pm due to long lineups outside.

Fortunately, the postponement allowed fans to arrive in time for kick-off without missing any of the action, after not seeing their team play at Anfield since March 2020.

But that doesn’t mean there weren’t some instances that fans may have missed. Here’s a look at what went unnoticed.

Liverpool’s season was wrecked by defense injuries last season, so it was only natural that the Reds’ return to Anfield would be marred by yet another setback.

Yet, as Virgil van Dijk returned to the Netherlands to continue his recuperation from an ACL injury, Andy Robertson was forced off, despite the Scot being a regular in the Premier League last season.

Jurgen Klopp was understandably concerned when the left-back appeared to twist his right ankle while blocking a cross from Alex Berenguer late in the first half, eliciting gasps and worry from a number of his teammates, notably Naby Keita, following his scream of anguish.

The stretcher was brought onto the ground for treatment, but the Scot pushed it aside as he staggered off, accompanied by two members of the Reds’ backroom staff, to a song of ‘Oh Andy, Andy.’

Klopp came immediately over to check on the left-back as he left his technical area, waiting in line with the edge of the penalty area for Robertson to come on while slowly limping down the touchline. “The summary has come to an end.”