Jurgen Klopp’s ‘not cool’ admission at Liverpool explains a huge change at Anfield.

For Friday, November 26th, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Jurgen Klopp says that the manner in which Liverpool maintained their flawless Champions League record this season surprised him.

The Reds beat Porto 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday for their fifth win in five Group B games.

After the visitors had missed several chances before the break, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah scored second-half goals to capitalise on an unsatisfactory first-half performance from a Liverpool side that featured four changes.

Klopp, on the other hand, praised his team’s ability to seize the initiative after the break.

“We could have lost this game because we gave away chances where they should have scored,” the Reds manager remarked.

“It would have made the game more tough; we were fortunate at times.”

“It’s true that there are times when we’re really not fun to play against.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect that tonight because we made some significant changes.” We don’t expect the lads to turn into a pressing machine right away.

“You know, we have to become used to the game, and that’s exactly what occurred. That’s what made me happy.” On Wednesday night, it wasn’t just Liverpool fans who were beaming inside Anfield; those who arrived early in the evening were captivated by the peculiar sight that greeted them from the Anfield Road stand.

The Nike emblem had changed on the lower tier from a signature swish to what appeared to be a cheeky sideways glance towards the away end.

What is the explanation for this? Sponsorship of the Champions League.

UEFA urges clubs to avoid mistakenly promoting non-UEFA sponsors during all games in their various competitions.

Because Nike isn’t affiliated with the league, the Reds cover their seats in red plastic to hide the white emblem from casual observers and on television broadcasts.