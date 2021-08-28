Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool vs Chelsea simulation produced an amazing result.

Liverpool will face one of the title favorites this weekend when they travel to Chelsea in the Premier League, as both teams try to keep their perfect starts to the season going.

Last time out in the league, the Reds defeated Burnley 2-0, with goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

Due to Andy Robertson’s injury layoff, Kostas Tsimikas has become a fan favorite, but the Scotland international appears set to return to the starting XI to play Chelsea this weekend after making the bench against Burnley last Saturday.

For the first time in years, Jurgen Klopp has an almost fully healthy squad thanks to Robertson’s return from injury.

Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to return to the team this week, although James Milner is still expected to miss out owing to injury.

So, who will start for both clubs in the season opener? What do you think the final score will be?

This is what happened when we used FIFA 21 to forecast the score for Liverpool versus Chelsea…

We used FIFA 21’s kick-off mode but didn’t choose a team to control; instead, we chose the teams and let the match play out on its own, giving us a score projection.

Because FIFA 22 does not yet have updated kits and transfers, we used FIFA 21’s in-game club transfer system to update Liverpool and Chelsea with the most recent transactions as of August 12, 2021, but the kits are still from last season.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to field his team in a 4-3-3 shape, with the following lineup:

In terms of the visitors, we believe the Blues will line up in Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-3 system, with the following lineup:

The Reds started the game in a ferocious manner, pinning Chelsea in their own half, as they frequently do to their opponents. “The summary has come to an end.”