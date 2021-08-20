Jurgen Klopp’s early transfer success is finally garnering him the credit he deserves at Liverpool.

Much of the focus following Liverpool’s 3-0 success away at Norwich City on the opening weekend of the season was on Virgil van Dijk’s return to the starting lineup, but Joel Matip also deserves recognition.

Matip, like Van Dijk, was making his Premier League comeback after having his season cut short in January due to ankle surgery.

The 30-year-time old’s at Anfield hasn’t been without its challenges, but Matip has established himself as a fan and squad favorite.

Matip’s return to the Liverpool starting lineup reminded fans of how brilliant he is and why he should be considered one of the top center-backs in the Premier League.

He avoids the spotlight and only gives interviews on rare occasions. The central defender, despite being a Champions League and Premier League winner, is hardly heard at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp must love managing the Cameroon international because he knows he can count on the 30-year-old to deliver.

Josh Williams and David Hughes reviewed Matip’s abilities on the newest episode of the Analyzing Anfield podcast.

“On Matip, he’s gotten a lot of love on Twitter in the day since the match, and I think he deserves it,” Williams added.

“We don’t talk about Matip nearly enough; he’s such a dependable player.

“He never puts a foot wrong, is very good on the ball, in the air, wins the majority of his duels, and he’s faster than you think.”

The issue with Matip, as Hughes pointed out, is not so much his on-field performance as it is the amount of time he spends in the treatment room.

If it weren’t for his injury record, Matip would be a contender for the greatest defender in the Premier League.

Hughes continued, “You know the issue is that he’s not reliable in terms of going on the pitch.”

“If he could just play consistently, he’d be right up there in the conversation.” He has the potential to be one of the league’s finest, but he simply does not deliver.

“It wouldn’t work.”

