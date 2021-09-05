Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund formation might be unleashed as a result of Liverpool’s injury.

Jurgen Klopp depicted an energetic figure on the touchline just before the half-time turmoil ensued at Anfield against Chelsea, as he watched his team huff and puff in the hopes of breaking down Thomas Tuchel’s tenacious low-block.

Just moments before the interval, Reds fans were surprised to see Roberto Firmino’s number show up on fourth official Craig Pawson’s board.

Klopp had surprisingly utilized one of his three available wild cards before the break, which caused consternation in all four stands. The German’s choice was not predetermined, as Firmino’s injury required the Reds’ manager to move quickly and forcefully.

Fans’ anxieties were swiftly allayed when it was revealed that the Brazilian’s injury was not as serious as first thought, and that he may return for the Reds’ games next month.

However, his absence may provide Klopp with the ideal opportunity to revert to his all-conquering Bundesliga 4-2-3-1 formation.

Klopp was able to end Bayern Munich’s decade-long Bundesliga title reign, as well as Borussia Dortmund’s nine-year quest for top-flight triumph, by defeating the Bavarians by a massive ten points.

Klopp’s characteristic 4-2-3-1 lineup, which was only seen in bits during his early years at Anfield, was crucial to his success at The Westfalenstadion ten years ago.

Klopp startled Germany with his new ‘gegenpress’ system, which included Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Jakub Blaszczykowski, and Ilkay Gundogan in his front six.

Counter-attacking is what the word gegenpress means, and it required his record-breaking Dortmund team to have athleticism in the middle of the park as they pressured their opponents into high-turnovers while also maintaining a necessary defensive framework.

Does this ring a bell? Yes, both formations have many of Klopp’s desired features, notwithstanding Liverpool’s recent use of a 4-3-3.

That’s why Klopp has been able to smoothly move into the formation for one-off games at Anfield in recent years. After succeeding Brendan Rodgers in the Anfield dugout, he used the formation for the remainder of 2015-2016.

In retrospect, the system was most likely used when he first arrived at Anfield.